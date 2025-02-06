Plans revealed for new social, emotional and mental health special school in Luton

Plans for a specialist school to support students with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) special needs have been unveiled by Luton Borough Council.

This would be “the first school of its kind in the town” and will be built on playing fields at the back of William Austin Junior and Infant Schools.

Access to the site will be between 160 and 162 Bishopscote Road.

The school would be built in two phases – the first for 60 pupils, aged nine to 16 years, in autumn 2027 and a second increasing capacity to 112.

A 3D image of the new school. Picture: Luton Council

Plans include a sports hall, 5-a-side pitch and multi-use games area.

The council says in the past five years there has been a “100 per cent increase in Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) for pupils with SEMH special needs in Luton”.

SEMH needs are a type of special educational need where young people face significant challenges in regulating their emotions and behaviour meaning that they may struggle to engage with learning and cope in classrooms without additional help.

The council will share its plans and ideas for the school at two public consultation events on Saturday February 8, 9am to 11am and Thursday February 13, 4.30pm to 7pm at William Austin Junior School. The local authority wants to hear views ahead of finalising and submitting a planning application before Easter 2025.

Cllr Javeria Hussain said: “As part of our ambition for Luton to become a child friendly town we are committed to providing high quality education for all children and ensure that we meet the full range of their needs, including specialist provision in the town for children with social, emotional and mental health needs.

“This new special school will create an educational setting where children will be given the right support and every opportunity to thrive in an environment where their wellbeing is prioritised.”

She added: “Everyone is invited to our public consultation events where our project team will be on hand to discuss the proposals and to answer any questions you may have.”

People can share their view by completing a short form at the events or completing it online here. The deadline for feedback is February 28.