The proposed layout of the school. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Luton Borough Council has revealed plans for a special educational needs (SEN) school in the town.

A planning application was submitted this week for a two-storey school to be built on unused land on Kestrel Way. If approved, the school would be open from 8.30am until 3.30pm, Monday to Friday during term time.

The plans show that the main building would be made up of classrooms and support facilities. There would be two single storey wings added to each side of the building, with one side having a hydrotherapy pool and changing rooms, while the other side would have respite facilities. At the back of the school, the plans have a hall for assemblies and a playground.

In a travel plan made for the proposals, it states: “A total of 43 spaces are for the school, based on 70 staff and 112 pupils. Eight of the spaces will be for the staff at the respite centre and a further eight will be allocated for visitors across the site.”

On Facebook, residents voiced their concerns about the number of parking spaces and how this could affect nearby drivers. One said: “Not sure the number of kids is a factor in this scenario. But you would think most teachers would drive in. That said, the provision of another SEN school is a good thing for the town.”