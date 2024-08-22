Plenty to celebrate as Chiltern Academy students achieve their GCSE results
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year’s results highlight excellent performance, particularly in core subjects like English and Maths.
Ian Douglas, Headteacher of Chiltern Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students. These results reflect not only their commitment and resilience but also the tireless support from our dedicated staff and the wider school community. This success lays a strong foundation for our students as they move forward with their education and future careers.
“This year’s results also reflect Chiltern Academy’s strong ethos of providing high-quality education and personalised support, enabling every student to reach their potential in true Chiltern Champion style.”
Several students have achieved exceptional results across multiple subjects:
- Hanin Abdulrazak: Achieved an extraordinary clean sweep of grade 9s in all 10 subjects, alongside a grade A in Additional Maths.
- Rayyaan Ali: Secured an impressive 7 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s.
- Zifan Liu: Achieved 6 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s, reflecting consistent high performance.
- Yasmin Islam: Earned 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s, a testament to her dedication.
- Rithvik Movva: Achieved 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s, showing remarkable academic strength.
Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “I’m very pleased with the strong GCSE results from Chiltern Academy this year. These achievements reflect the hard work of our students and the support from our staff and community. At Chiltern Learning Trust, we aim to provide a supportive environment for all students, and it's clear that Chiltern Academy has done just that. Congratulations to everyone involved for their efforts and success."
For more information on Chiltern Academy please visit: www.chiltern-academy.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.