Plenty to celebrate as Chiltern Academy students achieve their GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chiltern Academy is proud to announce another year of strong GCSE results, demonstrating the hard work and dedication of students and staff.

This year’s results highlight excellent performance, particularly in core subjects like English and Maths.

Ian Douglas, Headteacher of Chiltern Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our students. These results reflect not only their commitment and resilience but also the tireless support from our dedicated staff and the wider school community. This success lays a strong foundation for our students as they move forward with their education and future careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year’s results also reflect Chiltern Academy’s strong ethos of providing high-quality education and personalised support, enabling every student to reach their potential in true Chiltern Champion style.”

Afrin Ahmed with Chiltern Academy Senior Leaders

Several students have achieved exceptional results across multiple subjects:

Hanin Abdulrazak: Achieved an extraordinary clean sweep of grade 9s in all 10 subjects, alongside a grade A in Additional Maths.

Achieved an extraordinary clean sweep of grade 9s in all 10 subjects, alongside a grade A in Additional Maths. Rayyaan Ali: Secured an impressive 7 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s.

Secured an impressive 7 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s. Zifan Liu: Achieved 6 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s, reflecting consistent high performance.

Achieved 6 grade 9s and 5 grade 8s, reflecting consistent high performance. Yasmin Islam: Earned 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s, a testament to her dedication.

Earned 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s, a testament to her dedication. Rithvik Movva: Achieved 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s, showing remarkable academic strength.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “I’m very pleased with the strong GCSE results from Chiltern Academy this year. These achievements reflect the hard work of our students and the support from our staff and community. At Chiltern Learning Trust, we aim to provide a supportive environment for all students, and it's clear that Chiltern Academy has done just that. Congratulations to everyone involved for their efforts and success."

For more information on Chiltern Academy please visit: www.chiltern-academy.co.uk