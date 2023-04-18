News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
59 minutes ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
2 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Primary school places: Here’s how many Luton children got their first choice of school - and what to do if your child didn't get the place you wanted

Did you child get into their preferred school?

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read

Children starting primary school in September will be finding out which school has given them a place this week.

While parents who applied online will have received an email yesterday (April 17), those who applied by post can expect a letter this week.

According to Luton Borough Council, nearly 93 per cent (2,764) of children were given a space at their first-choice school, while 152 (five per cent) got an offer from their second choice.

Primary and middle school pupils will be finding out today if they've been allocated their first choice schoolPrimary and middle school pupils will be finding out today if they've been allocated their first choice school
Primary and middle school pupils will be finding out today if they've been allocated their first choice school
Most Popular

All Luton children whose parents submitted their application by the January 15 closing date were given a place at an infant or primary school. There were 2,966 starting school applications made to the council – including applications for schools in and outside of Luton.

If you are unhappy with the place your child has been allocated, you can appeal – but the deadline is May 17.

You can find out more about how to appeal at the council’s website.

Parents who haven’t received the information by Friday (April 21) can call the council’s admission helpline on 01582 548016.

Related topics:LutonParentsLuton Borough Council