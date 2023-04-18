Primary school places: Here’s how many Luton children got their first choice of school - and what to do if your child didn't get the place you wanted
Did you child get into their preferred school?
Children starting primary school in September will be finding out which school has given them a place this week.
While parents who applied online will have received an email yesterday (April 17), those who applied by post can expect a letter this week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to Luton Borough Council, nearly 93 per cent (2,764) of children were given a space at their first-choice school, while 152 (five per cent) got an offer from their second choice.
All Luton children whose parents submitted their application by the January 15 closing date were given a place at an infant or primary school. There were 2,966 starting school applications made to the council – including applications for schools in and outside of Luton.
If you are unhappy with the place your child has been allocated, you can appeal – but the deadline is May 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can find out more about how to appeal at the council’s website.
Parents who haven’t received the information by Friday (April 21) can call the council’s admission helpline on 01582 548016.