Children starting primary school in September will be finding out which school has given them a place this week.

While parents who applied online will have received an email yesterday (April 17), those who applied by post can expect a letter this week.

According to Luton Borough Council, nearly 93 per cent (2,764) of children were given a space at their first-choice school, while 152 (five per cent) got an offer from their second choice.

Primary and middle school pupils will be finding out today if they've been allocated their first choice school

All Luton children whose parents submitted their application by the January 15 closing date were given a place at an infant or primary school. There were 2,966 starting school applications made to the council – including applications for schools in and outside of Luton.

If you are unhappy with the place your child has been allocated, you can appeal – but the deadline is May 17.

You can find out more about how to appeal at the council’s website.