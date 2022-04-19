Primary School Spaces: Here are the Ofsted ratings for Luton primary schools

Parents in Luton are set to find out today whether or not their child has been offered a place at their preferred primary school.

Luton Borough Council is due to send out offer letters to families today (April 19).

According to the council, pupils who have not been allocated a place at any of their preferred schools will be allocated a school place at one of the nearest schools to their home address with vacancies.

Here’s how Luton’s primary schools fared in their latest Ofsted inspections, according to the watchdog’s website.

Schools are arranged alphabetically.

Beech Hill Community Primary School: Dunstable Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: November 25, 2021.

Beechwood Primary School: Linden Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: October 15, 2019.

Bramingham Primary School: Freeman Avenue, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: December 13, 2017.

Bushmead Primary School: Bushmead Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: December 20, 2017.

Chantry Primary Academy: Tomlinson Avenue, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: April 23, 2018.

Crawley Green Infant School: Beaconsfield, Luton. Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: June 25, 2013.

Dallow Primary School: Dallow Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: July 6, 2017.

Denbigh Primary School: Denbigh Road, Luton. Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: January 14, 2019.

Farley Junior Academy: Northdrift Way, Luton. Not yet inspected. Academy conversion letter, February 5, 2021.

The Ferrars Academy: Macaulay Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: October 22, 2020.

Ferrars Junior School: Lewsey Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: July 18, 2017.

Foxdell Infant school: Dallow Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: March 5, 2018.

Hillborough Junior School: Hillborough Road, Luton. Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: February 10, 2010.

Icknield Primary School: Birdsfoot Lane, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: June 6, 2017.

Kings House Preparatory School: King's House, High Street Leagrave, Luton: Last report: May 6, 2021.

Lady Zia Wernher School: Ashcroft Road, Stopsley, Luton. Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: July 5, 2018.

Leagrave Primary School: Strangers Way, Luton. Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: December 11, 2018.

The Linden Academy: Osborne Road, Luton. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: February 10, 2022.

Maidenhall Primary School: Newark Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: January 24, 2022.

The Meads Primary School: Sawtry Close, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: September 13, 2018.

Mehria School: 23 Westbourne Road, Luton. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: December 13, 2021.

Norton Road Primary School: Norton Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: November 30, 2020.

Oakwood Primary School: 117 Tennyson Road, Luton. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: March 24, 2022.

Olive Tree Primary School: 116 Bury Park Road (first floor), Luton. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: March 5, 2020

Parklea Primary School: Cranbrook Drive, Sundon Park, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: March 7, 2018.

Pirton Hill Primary School: Butely Road, Luton. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: September 13, 2018

Putteridge Primary School: Putteridge Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: March 8, 2019

Ramridge Primary School: Turners Road North, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: April 21, 2017

Richmond Hill Primary School: Sunridge Avenue, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: November 13, 2020

River Bank Primary School: Bath Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: November 1, 2019.

Sacred Heart Primary School (VA) RC: Langford Drive, Stopsley, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: November 22, 2019.

Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre: Wigmore Lane, Luton. Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: January 18, 2021.

Someries Junior School: Wigmore Lane, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: March 15, 2019.

Southfield Primary School: Pastures Way, Luton. Not yet rated. Academy conversion letter: January 8, 2019.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School: Gardenia Avenue, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: December 6, 2017.

St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Primary School: Rotheram Avenue, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: March 15, 2022.

St Martin de Porres Primary School: Pastures Way, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: January 11, 2019.

St Matthews Primary School: Wenlock Street, Luton. Rating: Requires Improvement. Latest report: June 29, 2021.

Stopsley Community Primary School: Hitchin Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: October 13, 2017.

Surrey Street Primary School: Cutenhoe Learning Park, Cutenhoe Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: November 23, 2020.

Tennyson Road Primary Academy: Tennyson Road, Luton. Not yet rated. Academy conversion letter: September 7, 2019.

Warden Hill Infant School: Birdsfoot Lane, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: June 16, 2017.

Warden Hill Junior School: Birdsfoot Lane, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: February 20, 2018.

Waulud Primary School: Wauluds Bank Drive, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: November 16, 2017.

Wenlock Junior School (Church of England): Beaconsfield Road, Luton. Rating: Inadequate. Latest report: February 8, 2022.

Whipperley Infant Academy: Whipperley Ring, Farley Hill, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: October 31, 2018.

Whitefield Primary Academy: Stockholm Way, Luton. Not yet rated. Academy conversion letter: January 8, 2019.

Wigmore Primary School: Twyford Drive, Wigmore Primary School, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: June 6, 2018.

William Austin Infant School: Culverhouse Road, Luton. Rating: Good. Latest report: January 16, 2019.