Putteridge High School celebrate 'fantastic' set of GCSE results

Putteridge pupils Oliver, Wiktoria and Harris celebrate their GCSE results

Particular achievements include those of Oliver Jones who swept the board with his results receiving grade 9s in every subject, and Wiktoria Mielnicka who achieved seven 9s and two 8s.

Harris Ramos was awarded eight 9s and three 8s, including an impressive 8 in self-taught Japanese!

Other stand out students were Alex Gibson who received five 9s and four 8s, Rumaysah Miah with five 9s, three 8s and a 7, and Vidhi Chohan who achieved four 9s, four 8s and a 7.

David Graham, Headteacher at Putteridge High School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students for the way they have conducted themselves during two years heavily disrupted by Covid. We are delighted that they have achieved the results they deserve due to their hard work and the ongoing support of their families.

“I would also like to give a special mention to our incredible staff who, during this time, have never wavered in their commitment to our students. They have shown consistent guidance to ensure they all achieved their very best.”