Putteridge High School opens its doors for pupils after £23m rebuild

The highly anticipated new school building serves 1,200 secondary students with state-of-the art facilities, including spacious modern classrooms, a sports hall, and three outdoor all-weather hard courts.

Putteridge High School, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, welcomed students back after months of careful planning.

The students were reported to have had a fantastic day with an introductory assembly and a tour of their new school buildings.

Putteridge High School has reopened after a £23m rebuild

David Graham, headteacher of Putteridge High School, said: “This is a phenomenal milestone for Putteridge High School and our whole community. We could not have hoped for better weather on this very special day.

"This has been an extremely challenging year for education and young people, so to have the building open in time for the end of the school year is truly fantastic.

"Putteridge High School is a great school where achievement is high and our students revel in the thriving community we have developed.

"Our young people deserve the best education possible, and the new building will be integral to making that a reality for our future Luton leaders for many years to come.”

Headteacher David Graham welcomes pupils back to Putteridge High School

The school was built as part of the Department for Education's school’s priority building programme. The funding is part of a wider national programme to invest £2 billion into new and refurbished school buildings between 2015 and 2021.

One Putteridge High School student said: “Sir, it’s not First Class, it’s World Class!”

Another added: "It's so good, really amazing. I just love the new classrooms, they are so bright and the new technology is brilliant.”

Adrian Rogers, CEO of the Chiltern Learning Trust said: “Having the vision of the new Putteridge High School and carrying that vision through to reality has been a truly exciting

Putteridge High School has high ambitions for pupils' progress

journey. The school will continue to focus on providing a first-class education.

"We know the Putteridge and Luton community will embrace the new school.”

Works to build the new school began in January 2020 on land adjacent to the current school.

Now the new school is fully open, the old school site will be demolished towards the end of

2021.