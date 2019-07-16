Putteridge High School shows rapid improvement with 'Good' rating by Ofsted

Putteridge High School in Luton has shown rapid improvement after receiving a 'Good' rating in its latest inspection by Ofsted.

The two-day inspection was the first the school received since joining Chiltern Learning Trust in March 2019.

Putteridge High School

The report stated: "The Chiltern Learning Trust and the local governing body have been fundamental in offering support that has resulted in school improvement.

"The headteacher and senior leaders have been relentless in their efforts to improve provision. As a result, the standards of teaching and the achievements of pupils are good."

Inspectors also noted that: "Pupils have flourished in the welcoming, inclusive, nurturing environment that leaders have created."

David Graham, Headteacher of Putteridge High School, welcome the report and described its findings as "fantastic".

Headteacher David Graham celebrating the 'Good' Ofsted with members of the student leadership team

He said: “Students and staff excelled themselves and the report is testament to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of everyone at the school.

“We now look forward to the activities taking place before the end of term and then welcoming our first full group of 244 Year 7 students in September. I have no doubt that the new students will be very excited about the new school build which begins in January 2020.”

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “Putteridge High School is a valued member of our Trust and we have enjoyed working in partnership with the school to drive standards across all schools in our Trust.

“The school has incredibly high expectations of itself which is reflected in the inspectors’ comments.

“We now look forward to starting work on the school’s purpose-built new building in January and will significantly improve the school’ facilities.”

The Department for Education (DfE) recently awarded Putteridge High School £21million to rebuild and refurbish the school. The building plans have now been submitted for approval by the Luton Borough Council’s planning committee, and work is scheduled to begin by January 2020. The new building is expected to be completed in 2022.