Putteridge Primary School: All in a day’s work

By Cecilia McCarthy
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:25 BST
In an effort to raise much needed funds for the development of the outside area, the PTA at Putteridge Primary School held an after school freeze pop and soak the headteacher event on Thursday 18th July.

A very sporting Mr Pickard, Headteacher of Putteridge Primary School, placed himself in the stocks for a 45 minute soaking from wet sponges. The event was extremely well attended, with children lining up like the first day of the Christmas sales to take aim at Mr P.

A whopping £302 was raised in 45 minutes, with Mr Pickard making his way back to his office to hang up his clothes to literally drip dry.

Parents had as much fun as the children, commenting:

‘Much appreciative of Mr Pickard’s efforts’

‘Such an amazing Headteacher’

‘The children had a blast’

‘Hope you dried out, it was perfect weather for it’

