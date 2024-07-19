Putteridge Primary School: All in a day’s work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A very sporting Mr Pickard, Headteacher of Putteridge Primary School, placed himself in the stocks for a 45 minute soaking from wet sponges. The event was extremely well attended, with children lining up like the first day of the Christmas sales to take aim at Mr P.
A whopping £302 was raised in 45 minutes, with Mr Pickard making his way back to his office to hang up his clothes to literally drip dry.
Parents had as much fun as the children, commenting:
‘Much appreciative of Mr Pickard’s efforts’
‘Such an amazing Headteacher’
‘The children had a blast’
‘Hope you dried out, it was perfect weather for it’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.