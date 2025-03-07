Queensbury Academy celebrates World Book Day with a book-themed Bake Off, a pre-loved book sale and more

Students had the chance to design their own bookmark in the school library; the day also saw sixth form students helping to inspire a love of reading in younger age groups.

Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, marked World Book Day on Thursday 6th March by taking part in a variety of events designed to highlight the joy of books and storytelling.

A World Book Day Bake Off saw Queensbury students create some fantastic cake book-themed cake designs.

The school’s headteacher, Helen Palmer voted Isabella in Year 8 as winner for her Charlie and the Chocolate Factory cake, while the students’ winner was Evie in Year 7 with her World Book Day Cake.

The school also organised a secondhand book sale, with old books from the school library being sold for just 10p and 50p. Students were invited to come along to the library to snap up a bargain.

In addition, there was the opportunity to design a bookmark for £1, with the school librarian having a range of creative materials for the young people to work with.

The book and cake sale raised a total of £135.95.

Sixth formers at Queensbury were also in the spirit of World Book Day, reading with children in the lower key stages as part of the school’s reading programme and helping to instil in them a lifelong love of reading.

The Queensbury Bake Off was a great success, with the winning bakers receiving an Amazon token

This programme is designed to enhance key literacy skills, including reading comprehension, vocabulary and fluency, while creating bonds of mentorship.

The theme for World Book Day this year was “Read Your Way,” encouraging young people to explore reading in their own way, making it a fun and personal experience.

Helen Palmer, headteacher of Queensbury Academy, said: “World Book Day has been a fantastic success here at Queensbury and it has been a joy to see our students taking part in all our activities with such enthusiasm and maturity.

“We hope the day will encourage them to develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime.

“Encouraging young people to enjoy reading is one of the most important things we can do as educators, as reading opens doors to the world.”

World Book Day is a charity working to promote reading for pleasure and ensure every child has access to books. This year’s celebrations aimed to break down the perception that reading is a chore and instead highlighted how reading can be an enjoyable, social, and rewarding experience.