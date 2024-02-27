Queensbury Academy champions students’ voice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The significant change to local governance will ensure that the students’ voice is heard just as clearly in the boardroom as it is in the classroom and places students at the forefront of decision-making.

In what is believed to be a first for a multi-academy trust, Anthem Schools Trust has invited two students from each of its 16 schools, including from Queensbury Academy, to sit on their local governing body, called Anthem Community Councils (ACCs).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The student representatives, selected by their fellow students, are to be known as Timi Champions after the Year 10 student from St Mark’s Academy in Mitcham whose idea it was. He approached Anthem’s CEO, Mohsen Ojja, on a visit to the school to ask why students did not form part of the governing councils.

Amber and Zach, the Timmi Champions

Amber in Year 7 and Zach in Year 11 have now been selected as the Timmi Champions for Queensbury Academy.

CEO of Anthem Schools Trust, Mohsen Ojja, said: “I was so taken by Timi’s direct, open and honest approach and how he was able to clearly articulate the need for Anthem to consider his and other students’ voices - it was a catalyst for change.

"As a direct result of that conversation, the senior team and the Board of Trustees took the decision to appoint two students to all of our 16 Anthem Community Councils. These student associates are to be known as 'Timi Champions'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is essential that our students’ voices are captured, listened to, and considered as an integral part of the framework of how we work. Student voices must be enabled to have genuine impact across all our schools and this is embedded into our ethos. ”

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “We are incredibly proud of Amber and Zach speaking out and contributing to our new strategy, laying the foundation for positive change. Their voices, along with those of other students, will undoubtedly shape the future of our school and the Anthem Schools Trust.”

Claire Pannell, Director of Governance and General Counsel at Anthem, said: “The local layer of governance in our schools plays a vital role in acting as a conduit for everyone in the Trust to listen, hear, and act on the voices of our wider community.

"The role of the Timi Champion is central to this approach, with a specific focus on capturing the lived experiences of all students across our family of schools. This way we can ensure that their voices are heard by Anthem’s National Team and Trustees, allowing us to address issues and share in celebrations and lessons learned across the Trust for the benefit of all.”

Advertisement

Advertisement