Radio LaB celebrates double success at the Community Radio Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Radio LaB – the University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station – scooped two silver awards at the Community Radio Awards (CRAs), recognising a student broadcast to celebrate the University’s Varsity competition success.

The station was awarded ‘Silver’ in two categories – ‘Sports Show of the Year’ and ‘Live Event or Outside Broadcast of the Year’ – for their coverage of Varsity 2023, which saw Bedfordshire triumph over rivals University of Northampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Varsity event saw 11 sporting fixtures take place with fixtures including volleyball, football, and archery all taking centre stage for the exciting day – all culminating in Bedfordshire’s first Varsity win since 2019.

Radio LaB

During a nine-hour broadcast and a result of months of planning before the big day, the Radio LaB student team kept listeners up to date with all the action from the occasion, which was held at the University’s Bedford campus back in March.

Speaking about this impressive win, second-year Radio & Audio student, Joel Atkinson, said: “We’re so pleased to have won ‘Silver’ in two categories this year. The team worked incredibly hard on Varsity to deliver a nine-hour broadcast with teams based in the Luton studio and on-location in Bedford.

“We used techniques that big broadcasters would use to bring the event to life for those who couldn't be there, even incorporating University of Northampton journalism students. Many of us aspire to work in the radio industry so it was important and amazing to be able to use the skills we are learning in classes. We’re really proud of ourselves.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of Radio LaB, added: “Receiving external, national recognition for their radio work is a huge confidence boost for our students. At Radio LaB we work to professional standards, encouraging our radio & journalism students to incorporate their learning into their practice. Broadcasts such as this and the acknowledgement of their efforts from the Community Radio Awards, will be invaluable to them in their graduate journeys.”