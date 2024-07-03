Recognition for Head Teacher’s commitment to students and Luton’s community
Raza Ali, who has led the Chalk Hills Academy for three and a half years, is being celebrated for his unwavering commitment to both students and the local community.
Montell Neufville, who is also the Chair of the School’s Community Governing Board, emphasized the vital role that schools play in our communities.
“Good and outstanding schools,” he said, “have committed teaching staff who recognize that the school is at the heart of the local community.”
Montell Neufville highlighted the importance the school puts on safety and that all young people thrive, an objective that Raza Ali and his senior team, including Natasha Jabbar and Wajid Tufiq, have championed at Chalk Hills.
Montell continued “The journey of Chalk Hills Academy has been marked by positive changes over the years, Montell Neufville praised the dedicated and committed leadership provided by Raza Ali. “We were keen to introduce our Chief Constable to the school to highlight the strong partnership we have linking our schools with our constabulary.”
As Raza Ali embarks on new ventures, the community wishes him all the best. His legacy of service and leadership will continue to inspire students and educators alike.”
Chalk Hills Academy, located in Luton, has been a cornerstone of educational excellence, fostering a sense of community and safety for its students. Under Raza Ali’s leadership it has thrived and made a positive impact on the lives of young people as well as helping to bring the wider community together.
Att10tive Social Enterprise delivers workshops across Luton schools and colleges, promoting positive engagement and community development. Montell Neufville’s vision has been instrumental in creating meaningful connections between schools and the wider community. across the county.
Bedfordshire police is committed to ensuring safety and security for all residents. The partnership with schools like Chalk Hills Academy plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.
