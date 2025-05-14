'Relentless Ambition' drives pupil success at Challney High School for Girls, Ofsted finds

Challney High School for Girls, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, was praised in a highly positive Ofsted report, following an inspection on 25th and 26th of March.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The secondary school in Luton has retained its Outstanding judgement in all areas, following a highly positive Ofsted inspection. Inspectors commended the clear and effective steps taken to drive continued improvement since the school’s last Outstanding judgement in 2020. The report stands as a testament to the exceptional dedication of pupils, staff, wider school community and the continued support of Chiltern Learning Trust.

Sheba George, who is in her first year of headship at Challney High School for Girls, said: “We are delighted that the Ofsted inspectors recognised the work of our remarkable pupils and staff who make the schools the place it is. It is a privilege and a pleasure for us to work with our girls, who always remain at the centre of everything we do here at the school”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlighted numerous of the schools key strengths.

Staff At Challney High School for Girls, alongside Chiltern Learning Trust, celebrate a strong Ofsted report.

Inspectors praised pupils' exceptional behaviour and attendance, highlighting their achievement of strong outcomes as a result of an “ambitious curriculum and high-quality teaching”. Inspectors also noted that the school is “determined” to ensure its girls “will become influential women of the future” and it does exemplary work to ensure that pupils can achieve this ambition.

The school’s strong focus on oracy and literacy was highlighted by the inspectors, noting that staff understand the importance of such skills for pupils. The report also commended the school’s ability to “precisely” identify the needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), allowing them to “achieve impressive academic outcomes” and “succeed in their next steps”.

Community is highlighted as a key strength in the report, expressing that “pupils celebrate each other’s differences” and “engage passionately in social action, raising money for national and international causes”. The school has also “engaged very successfully with the community,” building strong links with parents, carers, and local employers. Its ambitious yet nurturing environment is reflected in its close connection with former students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further reflecting its strong community focus and commitment to pupil excellence, the school was awarded the World Class Schools Accreditation in 2023. This accolade recognises schools not only for exceeding national standards, but also for developing well-rounded, high-achieving pupils who make a positive impact beyond the classroom.

Staff and pupils at Challney High School for Girls celebrate glowing Ofsted report.

Sheba George, added: “The Challney community reaches beyond the school gates. We are grateful for the support of our parents, carers and local community, who have placed their trust and confidence in us with everything we do”.

“We are also thankful to the Local Governing Body and Chiltern Learning Trust for continuing to support and challenge us to further develop the provision for our girls. This is key in Challney High School for Girls continuing to build on its existing excellence.”

Sufian Sadiq, Director of Talent & Professional Development for Chiltern Learning Trust, took to social media following the inspection: “What a team, what a school, what amazing young ladies we have. Challney Girls is a wonderful school serving a wonderful community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Chiltern Learning Trust, applauded the report: "We extend our warmest congratulations to Challney High School for Girls on this exceptional Ofsted report. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire school community, and we are incredibly proud to partner with them in driving educational excellence”.

The full report can be found here: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50276284