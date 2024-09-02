Research on female leadership in agri-food sector named as finalist at European awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Bedfordshire collaborated with international partners for the research

A research project involving academics from the University of Bedfordshire – focusing on developing training and highlighting the importance of showcasing female leaders in the agri-food sector – has been named as a finalist for the European Triple E awards.

The project – Advancing Women in Agri-Food Rural Environments (AWARE) – features contributions from academics from the University’s Business School and is one of five shortlisted for the ‘Impactful Research of the Year’ award.

The research found that women entrepreneurs encounter greater challenges than men, particularly in accessing finance, training and balancing family responsibilities when starting a business. To tackle this, the research team identified a number of ways to remove these barriers, including mentoring programmes to support women in the field, and equipping educators with the knowledge to adapt their curriculum to include training tailored for women.

The research was developed in collaboration with colleagues from the Atlantic Technological University in Galway, Macra Na Feirme in Ireland, PROPEL Europe in Belgium, Polish Farm Advisory and Training Centre, and Confederazione Italiana Agricoltori Toscana in Italy.

Professor Yanqing Duan, Professor of Information Systems at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “The Triple E Awards globally recognize efforts that promote entrepreneurship and engagement in higher education. Our AWARE project is dedicated to empowering and supporting women entrepreneurs in the Agri-Food sector through targeted education and mentoring. The AWARE project has made significant positive impact on enhancing entrepreneurial skillsets and expanding employment opportunities for women in rural environments.

“It's been an incredible journey working with the amazing AWARE partners in Ireland, Poland, Italy, and Belgium. We're very proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

The winners will be announced at the 2024 European and African Triple E Awards in Lisbon in September.