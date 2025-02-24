Revealed: the Luton schools and colleges with the best A-level results

A-level students sitting an A-level math exam inside a sports hall. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA

The Luton colleges that scored the best A-level results last year have been revealed.

New data from the Department for Education reveals the average grades earned by A-level students at English schools and sixth form colleges in the 2023-24 school year.

It shows of the six institutions in Luton where data was available, Cardinal Newman Catholic School A Specialist Science College had the best results, with an average score of 33.65 – equivalent to a C+ grade.

this was lower than the average score across England of 35.55, which would earn a B-.

The next highest-performing schools are:

Luton Sixth Form College, with a score of 31.62, worth a C.

Manshead Church of England Academy, with a score of 31.54, worth a C.

The Chalk Hills Academy, with a score of 29.81, worth a C.

The Stockwood Park Academy, with a score of 26.67, worth a C-.

Nationally, the average A-level point score per entry was slightly higher than the year before (35.29), although the average grade has remained steady at a B-.

The gap between disadvantaged and non-disadvantaged students also remained broadly unchanged, while female students continue to achieve higher average scores than their male counterparts, following the trend for the last five years.

Black or Black British students had an average score of 30.87, 2.5 points lower than that of any other major ethnic group.

Meanwhile, white students achieved the highest average score (34.81).

For students with education, health and care plans, the average A-level points score (32.11) has fallen by 0.2 points compared with 2022-23. However, the average score has risen by 0.6pts for all students with SEN support (32.77).