News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

School places in Luton: the hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

Did your child get into their first choice of school?
By olivia preston
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST

According to official figures, over 92 per cent of children in Luton were given a place at their first choice primary school.

A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15. However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop."Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in Luton which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place. Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

School kids on their way to visit the British museum

1. City of westminster, London, November 29, 2018: Happy school kids (students pupils) on their way to visit British museum

School kids on their way to visit the British museum Photo: JJJ

Photo Sales
At Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre, just 52% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 52 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2. Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre

At Someries Infant School and Early Childhood Education Centre, just 52% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 52 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: rawpixel.com

Photo Sales
At Leagrave Primary School, just 62% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 37 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3. Leagrave Primary School

At Leagrave Primary School, just 62% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 37 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: David Fuentes Prie

Photo Sales
At Denbigh Primary School, just 65% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 49 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4. Denbigh Primary School

At Denbigh Primary School, just 65% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 49 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LutonDepartment of EducationGovernment