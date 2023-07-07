Did your child get into their first choice of school?

Three-quarters of pupils in Luton were admitted to their first-choice secondary school, new figures show.

The Association of School and College Leaders said the rising number of secondary school pupils is putting pressure on applications, especially in more affluent areas that have schools with good or outstanding Ofsted ratings.

Department for Education figures show 3,085 children applied for a place at a secondary school in Luton for the 2023-24 academic year.

Of them, 2,402 (77.9 per cent) were admitted to their first choice, while 2,866 (92.9 per cent) received a place from at least one school in their top three choices. Nationally, 82.6 per cent of secondary school applicants received an offer from their first choice for 2023-24 – down from 83.3 per cent the year before.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said the slight fall in pupils receiving their first offer could be due to the rising number of applications – some 619,991 pupils applied for a secondary school place for 2023-24, the highest number since records began in 2014-15.

But in Luton, the total number of applications fell. Meanwhile, the proportion of children receiving their first choice increased, as would be expected.

Mr Barton said: "The rising number of secondary-age pupils is putting additional pressure on places, particularly in schools located within affluent areas that have an outstanding or good Ofsted rating.

"Conversely, there are other schools in more challenging circumstances in other areas that are stigmatised by negative Ofsted ratings and are struggling to recruit pupils to fill their place numbers.

"It is an absolutely ridiculous situation, and the Government should focus more on investing the money and support that is needed to ensure every community has good school places on their doorstep."

In Luton, 2,735 of 2,958 children (92.5%) secured a place at their first preference.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the secondary schools in Luton which were hardest to get into, based on Department of Education figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place. Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

1 . Denbigh High School At Denbigh High School, just 45% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 244 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2 . Chiltern Academy At Chiltern Academy, 65% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 113 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3 . Challney High School for Girls At Challney High School for Girls, 77% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 56 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4 . Cardinal Newman Catholic School At Cardinal Newman Catholic School, 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 61 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

