School pupils and Redrow Homes creating beautiful mosaic for Caddington community

A Caddington housebuilder has teamed up with school pupils to create a community artwork.

As part of its commitment to support local organisations, Redrow Homes South Midlands is working with Caddington Village School and Slip End Village School to create a nature-themed mosaic display featuring wildlife and woodland.

Upon completion, the schools’ work will be combined and displayed in Caddington’s new community centre.

Tonia Tyler, sales director at Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: “Ensuring we give back to local people and organisations is one of our key priorities here at Redrow Homes, so we are thrilled to be teaming up with Caddington Village School and Slip End Village School for this community artwork project.

“The chosen themes reflect what Caddington is all about, from nature and woodlands to wildlife and community. We’d like to say a big thank you to the pupils for their creativity – we can’t wait to see the completed mosaic featured in the new community centre.”