Schools encouraged to join Luton Foodbank Ambassadors programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young people have an opportunity to develop their skills and be a part of making an impact in the town through the Luton Foodbank Ambassadors programme which launches again this month.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity works in partnership with local schools to deliver lesson plans around subjects such as social action and food poverty, giving schoolchildren the chance to get involved in delivering fundraising events and initiatives to raise awareness about Luton Foodbank.

Earlier this summer, children from local schools were acknowledged for their support for the charity at a celebration event at Luton Town Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work that schools and young people carry out to help promote our activities is such a valuable reminder of the talent and generosity there is in our town,” said Luton Foodbank Chair Liz Stringer.

Challney Boys took part in the Luton Foodbank Ambassadors programme earlier this year

“Our Luton Foodbank Ambassadors programme focuses on core values around charity and community, helping the young people as they look to make a difference. We would encourage schools to get in touch to learn more about signing up to the programme.”

Challney High School for Boys were involved in delivering the programme. Headteacher Mark Mailer added: “The Luton Foodbank Young Ambassadors programme has been pivotal in shaping the characters of our young men.

“Our Challney Gentlemen have been exposed to some weighty issues and relished the opportunity to explore and unpack critical themes such as the cost of living crisis and social responsibility, and in so doing, they are better equipped to become agents of positive societal change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get your school involved, email [email protected].

Guests at the celebration event included High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah and Hannan Ali DL

As well as schools, Luton Foodbank works with youth organisations and community groups, such as Raise Up Foundation, Luton Youth Council and Unleashing Potential to deliver a host of events during the year.

These include supermarket drives to raise awareness of the work of the charity and to help generate food donations for the individuals and families that use Luton Foodbank.

Luton Foodbank also works with key business and charity partners, including Luton Rising, London Luton Airport and The Point to deliver events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the annual Colour Run that takes place in the summer, attracting more than 500 participants, including many children and teachers representing their schools.

Liz added: “With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to leave many struggling in our community, we are pleased to have such amazing supporters and partners who help deliver our work.”