Schools Only Pantomime – Jack and the Beanstalk!

By Tim Hayden
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 16:08 BST
Schools Only Pantomimeplaceholder image
Schools Only Pantomime
Calling all Headteachers in Luton and the surrounding area! Bring your pupils to the first ever ‘Schools Only’ pantomime at the award-winning Luton Library Theatre.

8th – 21st December

Most Popular

Performances at 10am & 1pm

Already 18 performances sold out – book quickly to avoid disappointment!

Luton Library Theatreplaceholder image
Luton Library Theatre

Luton Creative Community (LCC) present Jack and the Beanstalk, performed by a professional cast including many local actors, inspiring the next generation to see the performing arts as a possible career.

  • Competitive group pricing for schools
  • Bookings from 20 to 200+ pupils welcome
  • A magical, memorable Christmas theatre trip!

To book or find out more, contact Tim Hayden at:

📧 [email protected]

Visit www.librarytheatre.co.uk for more about the venue.

Related topics:SchoolsBeanstalkLuton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice