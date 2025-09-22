Schools Only Pantomime – Jack and the Beanstalk!

Schools Only Pantomime

Calling all Headteachers in Luton and the surrounding area! Bring your pupils to the first ever ‘Schools Only’ pantomime at the award-winning Luton Library Theatre.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

8th – 21st December

Performances at 10am & 1pm

Already 18 performances sold out – book quickly to avoid disappointment!

Luton Library Theatre

Luton Creative Community (LCC) present Jack and the Beanstalk, performed by a professional cast including many local actors, inspiring the next generation to see the performing arts as a possible career.

Competitive group pricing for schools

for schools Bookings from 20 to 200+ pupils welcome

welcome A magical, memorable Christmas theatre trip!

To book or find out more, contact Tim Hayden at:

Visit www.librarytheatre.co.uk for more about the venue.