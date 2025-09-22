Schools Only Pantomime – Jack and the Beanstalk!
Calling all Headteachers in Luton and the surrounding area! Bring your pupils to the first ever ‘Schools Only’ pantomime at the award-winning Luton Library Theatre.
8th – 21st December
Performances at 10am & 1pm
Already 18 performances sold out – book quickly to avoid disappointment!
Luton Creative Community (LCC) present Jack and the Beanstalk, performed by a professional cast including many local actors, inspiring the next generation to see the performing arts as a possible career.
- Competitive group pricing for schools
- Bookings from 20 to 200+ pupils welcome
- A magical, memorable Christmas theatre trip!
To book or find out more, contact Tim Hayden at:
Visit www.librarytheatre.co.uk for more about the venue.