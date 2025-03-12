Shaping a healthier future: Downside Pre-School CIO receives Health Excellence Award

Downside Pre-School CIO in Dunstable, has attained the Healthy Child Healthy Workforce Award, recognising its commitment to promoting the health and well-being of both children and staff.

This accolade highlights the pre-school’s dedication to fostering a positive and nurturing environment that encourages healthy lifestyles from an early age.

The award, granted to organisations that demonstrate excellence in supporting physical and mental well-being, shows Downside Pre-School’s efforts in implementing innovative health initiatives, and an embedded a culture of health and well-being in its daily operations.

“We are very proud to receive the Healthy Child Healthy Workforce Award,” said Julie Russell, Pre-School Manager. “The well-being of children is at the centre of everything we do, and we work tirelessly to ensure that every child in our care has access to a healthy and stimulating environment. This recognition, from Central Bedfordshire Council, is a testament to our commitment to the well-being of both our children and our dedicated staff. I am very grateful to my team for the passion and determination they bring to work each day.”

Pictured, from left to right: Kirsty Slater, Rebecca Kirby, Julie Russell (Manager), Annmarie Cox, Megan Rump, Miranda Podbury Other Staff not included in the photo, but also part of the success of the award: Chantelle Fitzpatrick and Karen Gilder

She continued: “Our Pre-school is committed to supporting positive outcomes for the children, including: Improved physical health by encouraging active lifestyles, healthy eating, and better physical development; enhanced mental well-being by supporting emotional resilience, self-esteem, and stress management, encouraging better learning outcomes, by recognising healthy children are more engaged, focused, and ready to learn, and we support children developing positive lifestyle habits to instill lifelong healthy habits in diet, exercise, and mental well-being.”

“Staff also benefit from the award, because we actively encourage staff to adopt healthier lifestyles; it also boosts staff morale and job satisfaction, and, importantly, we become better role models for children by setting a good example to our young learners.”

Downside Pre-School supports a higher than average number of children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) and approximately half of their intake of children speak English as a second language, making it a very inclusive environment. Operating in a purpose-built facility (adjacent to St Augustine’s School), with experienced and qualified staff, in an area of financial and educational deprivation, makes this award even more significant.

The Healthy Child Healthy Workforce Award not only recognises Downside Pre-School’s achievements but also serves as an inspiration for other early years settings in the area. The pre-school hopes its success will encourage more settings to prioritise health and well-being for children and staff alike. Their dedication to fostering healthy habits in young children will have a lasting impact on their future development and the wider community.

For more information about Downside Pre-School and its award-winning health initiatives, please visit downsidepreschool.com or contact Julie Russell, Pre-School Manager for a chat or a visit, email: [email protected] or call 01582 660833