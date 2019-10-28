Smiles at Luton’s Seabrook Day Nursery as it achieves top learning outcomes

Children at Luton’s Seabrook Day Nursery have achieved top learning outcomes at both a local and national level, following a review of annual ‘Early Years Foundation Stage Profile’ data.

The figures, collected by the local authority, demonstrated that children consistently surpassed the national average in areas including ‘Reading’, ‘Writing’, ‘Listening and Understanding’ and ‘Health and Self Care’.

In multiple categories including ‘People and Communities’, ‘Technology’, ‘The World’, ‘Being Imaginative’ and ‘Self-Confidence and Self-Awareness’, Seabrook children also achieved a perfect score of 100 percent.

Seabrook Day Nursery manager, Emma Brodigan, said: “We are hugely proud of the high standards of care and teaching that are delivered at Seabrook and are delighted to see this reflected in the results of the review.

“We are committed to providing our children with the best possible start in life, as well as ensuring they are capable and confident when it comes to starting mainstream school.”