Special schools in Luton overcrowded – as 'huge amount of work needed to rescue the special needs system'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Special schools in Luton were overcrowded last academic year, new figures show.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the Department for Education announced 10,000 new school places will be funded for children with special educational needs (SEND). It comes after the Government set aside £740 million in December to increase places for Send pupils.

New DfE figures show there were 838 SEND pupils on roll in Luton in the 2023-24 school year, but only 814 places in special schools – meaning schools were overcrowded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DfE said the proportion of pupils with an education, health and care plan – which sets out the provision of SEND support needed – that will need a place in specialist provision in England is "forecast to increase" in the years to come.

School children during a Year 5 class at a primary school. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "Both mainstream and special schools lack the capacity and resources required to best support the growing number of Send pupils and it’s clear this needs to change.

"There is a huge amount of work that needs to be done to rescue the SEND system and ensure all pupils get timely and effective support.

"The scale and complexity of this work must not be underestimated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the funding allocated to new school places for SEND pupils "is a big step towards delivering not only enough school places, but the right school places".

She added this investment will mark "the start of a turning point for families who have been fighting to improve their children’s outcomes".