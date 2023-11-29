For the autumn term, the winner was Bella, pictured with Fran above at the Luton North education centre. This meant that Bella could continue attending alongside her brother for the past few weeks, without affecting the family finances. She said, “I’m very happy. It’s helping me at school. I’m improving a lot with things like creating sentences that I was struggling with before. It’s a great place to study and improve for Maths and English. It’s fun and educational and you get a lot of help when you’re struggling. I love the fun prizes you can win when you get points.”She talks about how she has won quizzes and tests at school, and her mum agrees: “I really feel that the [Kip] centre helps them a lot, both of them, because they did improve in English a lot. [Her brother] improved a lot in Maths when he used to come for the Maths lessons. They have both become more confident at school when they get any test or anything to do, because they can be sure that they can complete the task because they are learning a lot here. I would definitely recommend it to family and friends.”