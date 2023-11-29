Sponsored Tuition, a free place for one lucky student
and live on Freeview channel 276
Realising that budgets are tight for everyone these days, and that many parents would like to offer their child the gift of professional tutoring, but simply couldn’t afford it in the long term, she decided to draw a raffle each term for one of the enrolled (or recently unenrolled) students to receive 12 free lessons in either Maths or English.
For the autumn term, the winner was Bella, pictured with Fran above at the Luton North education centre. This meant that Bella could continue attending alongside her brother for the past few weeks, without affecting the family finances. She said, “I’m very happy. It’s helping me at school. I’m improving a lot with things like creating sentences that I was struggling with before. It’s a great place to study and improve for Maths and English. It’s fun and educational and you get a lot of help when you’re struggling. I love the fun prizes you can win when you get points.”She talks about how she has won quizzes and tests at school, and her mum agrees: “I really feel that the [Kip] centre helps them a lot, both of them, because they did improve in English a lot. [Her brother] improved a lot in Maths when he used to come for the Maths lessons. They have both become more confident at school when they get any test or anything to do, because they can be sure that they can complete the task because they are learning a lot here. I would definitely recommend it to family and friends.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fran and the team at Kip McGrath Luton North support children and families with personalised and professional Maths and English tuition. Lessons are available face-to-face as well as online. Timings are usually after school, and daytime lessons can be arranged, where required.Could Kip McGrath Luton North help support your child to take the next step in their learning journey? Improve school results with the guidance of our qualified teachers. Book a free assessment at www.kipmcgrath.co.uk/luton-north