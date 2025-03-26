Sport Science students get behind-the-scenes insight at Luton Town FC training
During the visit, students toured the Club’s professional training facilities, observed first-team players and coaching staff in preparation for their upcoming match, and had the chance to speak with players including goalkeeper Tim Krul and striker Carlton Morris, as well as first-team manager Matt Bloomfield.
This visit forms part of the University’s role as the Official Education Partner of Luton Town FC – a collaboration that provides students with access to real-world industry experiences that enhance career development and employability. Through this partnership, students benefit from valuable networking, placements, and insight into the demands of an elite sport environment.
David Pears, Senior Lecturer in Sport & Exercise Science, said: “Our visit to the training ground was an amazing experience and another example of our strive for Career Powered Education. It was great to see our students and staff engaging in meaningful communication with industry experts, making the link between education and practice in a high-performance environment. Matt Bloomfield and the players gave us so much more than we expected, and for that we are thankful.”
The trip is one of many initiatives under the University’s Career Powered Education approach, which places emphasis on industry connections, hands-on experience, and preparing students to succeed in their future careers.
For more information about the University’s partnership with Luton Town FC and opportunities for students, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/luton-town/