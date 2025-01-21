Staff at Luton Sixth Form College to walk out on three days in January and February

Picket line during most recent strikes at the college. Picture: David Mingay/NEU

Teachers at Luton Sixth Form College will strike for three days over the next month as part of their ongoing dispute over pay.

The National Education Union explained: “Teachers working in academised sixth form colleges have been offered 5.5 per cent for the academic year. Teachers in non-academised sixth-form colleges have been offered 3.5 per cent for September to April, and 5.5 per cent from April onwards, with the effect that they will lag behind their academised peers by 2 per cent for seven months, creating two tiers of pay for the same job.”

Over 2,000 teachers are set to strike on Wednesday, January 29, Thursday, February 6 and Friday, February 7.

David Mingay, secretary of the National Education Union in Luton, said: “Our teachers at Luton Sixth Form College started 2025 on below-freezing picket lines, as they showed their determination whatever the weather to reject a two-tier pay system.

"We should not have entered the new year with this glaringly obvious injustice still in place, and it is well past time that the Government put the necessary funding in place to guarantee the same pay award for every college teacher.

“We will never accept a situation in which college teachers in non-academised colleagues are paid less than their academised peers for identical work. It is absurd and blatantly unfair to under-fund sixth form colleges in this way, risking lasting damage to longstanding collective bargaining arrangements.”

Luton Sixth Form College was approached for comment.