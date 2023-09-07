News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head

Staff at University of Bedfordshire's Luton campus to strike again next month

UNISON announced the coordinated action today
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Staff at the University of Bedfordshire will walk out next month as they demand a “fair wage rise”.

Their union, UNISON, revealed today (September 7) that support workers at the university will be at picket lines in Luton from October 2 to 4, joining more than 5,000 people across the country in action. The University of Bedfordshire was approached for comment.

Staff voted to reject a pay offer for 2023/24 earlier this year. In a ballot which ended in July, workers at 22 higher education institutions backed more strikes.The university workers represented by UNISON include cleaners, IT technicians, administrators and library staff. UNISON University of Bedfordshire branch chair Martin Thurlow said: “Support staff play a crucial role in helping students through university, but they’ve endured years of real-terms pay cuts.“Some are having to leave for better-paid jobs elsewhere and that risks leaving millions of students facing a worsening university experience. Universities must improve wages.”

Related topics:UNISONLutonUniversities