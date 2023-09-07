Staff at University of Bedfordshire's Luton campus to strike again next month
Staff at the University of Bedfordshire will walk out next month as they demand a “fair wage rise”.
Their union, UNISON, revealed today (September 7) that support workers at the university will be at picket lines in Luton from October 2 to 4, joining more than 5,000 people across the country in action. The University of Bedfordshire was approached for comment.
Staff voted to reject a pay offer for 2023/24 earlier this year. In a ballot which ended in July, workers at 22 higher education institutions backed more strikes.The university workers represented by UNISON include cleaners, IT technicians, administrators and library staff. UNISON University of Bedfordshire branch chair Martin Thurlow said: “Support staff play a crucial role in helping students through university, but they’ve endured years of real-terms pay cuts.“Some are having to leave for better-paid jobs elsewhere and that risks leaving millions of students facing a worsening university experience. Universities must improve wages.”