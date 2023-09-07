Watch more videos on Shots!

Staff at the University of Bedfordshire will walk out next month as they demand a “fair wage rise”.

Their union, UNISON, revealed today (September 7) that support workers at the university will be at picket lines in Luton from October 2 to 4, joining more than 5,000 people across the country in action. The University of Bedfordshire was approached for comment.

