Stockwood students shine in spirited debate over four-day school week
The event, part of the school’s vibrant debate programme, welcomed guest speakers representing both sides. Speaking for The House were Mr Verma, Mr Ashraf, and Mr O’Sullivan, while The Opposition was championed by Mr Humayun. The atmosphere was electric as students listened, questioned, and participated with enthusiasm and respect.
This engaging session gave students the chance to develop vital skills including critical thinking, persuasive speaking, and the ability to debate in good faith. “It’s not just about winning an argument,” said Miss Khan, who organised the event. “It’s about listening, engaging, and learning to see things from different perspectives.”
After a passionate exchange of ideas, the school’s young voters named their winners:
- Best Speaker – The House: Ramneek & Mr O’Sullivan
- Best Speaker – The Opposition: Aliyu & Mr Humayun
- Overall Winning Team:The Opposition
Stockwood Park Academy continues to build on its reputation as a good school at the heart of the Luton community, providing rich learning experiences beyond the classroom. Events like this reflect the school’s commitment to empowering students with the confidence, knowledge, and curiosity to succeed—both in school and in life.
As a proud local Luton school, Stockwood remains dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for student voice, leadership, and academic growth.