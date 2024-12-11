Stopsley High School celebrates Class of 2024 achievements

Stopsley High School proudly welcomed back the Class of 2024 for a heart warming evening celebrating their exceptional GCSE achievements.

Surrounded by family and staff, the students at the school, part of Middlesex Learning Trust, were honoured for their resilience, determination, and dedication throughout their school years, overcoming challenges that included the disruptions of the pandemic.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Top Class Student 2024 Award to Ali Kayani, for living, breathing and role modelling at all times the attributes of what it means to be a Top Class Student at Stopsley High School. Ali maintained a flawless attendance record over five years and Ali maintained an 100% attendance record throughout his 5 years at the school, alongside only ever receiving Achievement points. It was unanimously agreed across the staff body that his attitude to learning had been faultless across 5 years in addition to his commitment to continuously looking at ways to support the community and the staff.

The event also recognised a number of other students for their outstanding achievements in individual subjects. Jesulayomi, who joined the school in Year 10, showed remarkable dedication by catching up on the science curriculum and earning strong grades, particularly through extra efforts such as attending booster sessions. Zana also stood out, achieving one of the highest grades in science for her cohort, thanks to her resilience and passion for the subject.

Stopsley Awards Evening

In mathematics, Aayan was recognized for his consistent effort and supportive approach to his peers, which helped him achieve a Grade 8. Maddison was commended for her inspiring progress, working exceptionally hard following her mock exams to achieving a Grade 5 in the final GCSEs. Yunus also earned recognition for his hard work, overcoming challenges after moving to a higher set in Year 10, and achieving a Grade 8 in the subject.

In English, Irene stood out for her exceptional analytical skills, earning a Grade 9 in both English Literature and Language. Pawel, who demonstrated incredible dedication and critical thinking, also earned a Grade 9, while Aryan’s near-perfect performance in English Literature earned him a Grade 9 as well, with teachers noting his gifted understanding of the texts.

Stopsley High School looks forward to seeing the Class of 2024 continue to thrive and make their mark in the world.

Karen Hand, Headteacher at Stopsley High School, said:

“This celebration not only marks the end of an important chapter for our Class of 2024 but also highlights the incredible potential within each of these students. The night was truly a celebration of their hard work and the bright futures that lie ahead for each of them. They have set a remarkable example for others to follow, and we can't wait to see all that they will accomplish in the years to come."