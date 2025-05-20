Stopsley High School celebrates prestigious Careers Mark Award

Stopsley High School in Luton is proud to have achieved the national Quality in Careers Standard through the Career Mark approach provided by Complete Careers.

This prestigious recognition is a reflection of the high-quality careers education and development embedded across the school.

After a two-year journey of strategic planning and implementation, the school, part of Middlesex Learning Trust, recently underwent a rigorous final assessment. The outcome confirmed that Stopsley High School demonstrates excellence in the management of its careers provision, career learning, information and advice, and guidance and support.

This achievement highlights the school’s ongoing commitment to preparing students for the world of work, offering a wide range of enriching opportunities that extend beyond the classroom. Throughout the academic year, students engage in a variety of careers-focused activities. These include encounters with uniformed services such as the police, fire service, border force, NHS and army, giving younger pupils the chance to explore diverse roles within these sectors.

In STEM-related learning, students take part in industry-led days with major employers such as Leonardo, applying theoretical knowledge to practical challenges like aircraft design. Real-world work experiences are provided through partnerships with organisations like SSG and Woburn Safari Park, where students gain first-hand insights into the world of employment and develop essential skills.

Older students benefit from focused events such as the annual careers fair, where they meet with local universities, training providers, and employers, helping them explore post-16 options. Year 10 students are also given the chance to participate in taster sessions at Luton Sixth Form College, helping ease their transition into further education.

Pam Whiting, Deputy Headteacher at Stopsley High School, said: "This is an excellent achievement and recognises the quality and breadth of our careers provision. We are particularly pleased that the assessment recognised that learners have a good grasp of their skills and qualities and how these could be applied in a workplace.”

School Careers Lead Errin Winter added: “The award recognised that the profile of careers in the school is high and learners and their parents are kept informed of a variety of pathways, via assemblies, a bespoke careers newsletter and networking opportunities both within their curriculum and beyond.”