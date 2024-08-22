Stopsley High School celebrates students’ GCSE success

Students at Stopsley High School receive their GCSE results day

Stopsley High School, part of Middlesex Learning Trust, are delighted to be celebrating GCSE results with students and their families.

The students achieved fantastic results due to their exceptional work ethic, commitment and positive attitude throughout their studies.

Staff felt extremely proud as students opened their envelopes and were elated to see their hard work had paid off.

The school community is incredibly proud of its students and excited to see them fulfil their aspirations whether that be employment, apprenticeships, training or continuing in education.

Alongside the continued success of Stopsley High School, particular individual highlights include:

Pawel, who successfully achieved grade 9 in biology, chemistry, English language and physics and grade 8 in art, mathematics and Spanish.

Aryan, who achieved grade 9 in English literature, geography and mathematics and grade 8 in biology, chemistry, English language and physics.

Storm, who showed that determination and work ethic pays off and secured a grade 8 in art and a grade 7 in English literature. Storm will be going on to complete an art diploma with photography.

Ali, who is known for his generous nature and continued effort of going and above and beyond to support the community as a whole, made superb progress across all of his subject areas

Javid and Ahmed, who faced significant adversity in their lives before entering the UK and speaking little English, demonstrated resilience and determination to succeed despite being with the school for less than a year before taking their exams. Following their fantastic efforts, Javid and Ahmed both achieved a grade 4 in mathematics.

Sophie, who is an incredibly focused and meticulous student proved that consistency and dedication to revision will inevitably lead to top grades, which she achieved in all her subjects.

We were also delighted to hear about the successes of previous students who received their A Level results last week, with Nawal and Dhillon achieving outstanding GCSE results at Stopsley High School before going on to study A Levels.

Nawal achieved A* grades in biology, chemistry, mathematics and the EPQ, and Dhillon achieved A grades in mathematics and French, and a B in politics. Nawal will be studying Dentistry at Kings College London and Dhillon will be studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics at the University of Oxford.

Karen Hand, Headteacher at Stopsley High School, said:

“I am beyond delighted for our incredible students and proud they can see their hard work, positive attitude and resilience reflected in their results. It is just as special an experience for staff as they watch students open their results and celebrate the good news with them, including their families.

“At Stopsley High School, we firmly believe in celebrating and supporting individual students in equal measure by acknowledging the progress they have made from a range of starting points including overcoming individual barriers and managing personal challenges.”