Stopsley High School champions Maths greatness through Axiom Maths Circles Programme

Stopsley High School, part of Middlesex Learning Trust, is proudly leading the way in maths enrichment in Luton, becoming the only secondary school in the area to participate in the nationally acclaimed Maths Circles programme developed by Axiom Maths.

Spearheaded by dedicated maths teacher Inese Bokisa, the initiative has been running throughout the academic year and has involved a cohort of sixteen Year 7 students.

The Maths Circles model, rooted in a tradition that has shaped many of the world’s leading mathematicians, offers pupils a unique opportunity to explore challenging, enriching maths problems in a collaborative, pressure free environment. The weekly sessions aim to cultivate both passion and confidence in maths by encouraging pupils to tackle problems beyond the National Curriculum and develop a deep sense of curiosity and resilience.

Ryan O’Neill, Partnerships Coordinator at Axiom Maths, recently visited Stopsley to observe a session and shared glowing feedback about the impact and energy of the programme at the school. He described the sessions as full of engagement and praised the culture of support and exploration fostered by Inese Bokisa and her students.

Students at Stopsley High School

Stopsley High School’s partnership with Axiom Maths highlights the school’s forward thinking approach to education, particularly in STEM subjects. With continued support, the programme is set to expand and deepen its impact in the years ahead, further embedding a culture where maths greatness is both nurtured and celebrated.

Inese Bokisa, Maths Teacher at Stopsley High School, said:

“Maths Circles has allowed us to reimagine what maths can be for our students. It’s not about tests or right answers but about thinking deeply, getting stuck and enjoying the satisfaction of getting unstuck. Watching students grow in confidence and begin to truly enjoy the challenge of maths has been incredibly rewarding.”

Karen Hand, Headteacher at Stopsley High School, said:

Students at Stopsley High School celebrating their love for maths

“I consider myself fortunate to have a team of Maths teachers who are passionate about their subject and eager to ignite the same passion within the students they teach. Inese’s leadership of this project is a wonderful example of this. Her enthusiasm coupled with the excitement of our Year 7 students has ensured that maths is celebrated and potential is unlocked. We’re proud to be setting the pace for maths enrichment in Luton.”