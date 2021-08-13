'Strong GCSE results' from Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies

Students were happy with their GCSE results

The Stockwood Park Academy on Rotherham Avenue and The Chalk Hills Academy on Leagrave High Street both achieved an impressive round of GCSE results this year.

The Chalk Hills Academy results show a positive improvement on 2020, outlining the commitment and dedication of both staff and students during a difficult 18 months. English and mathematics at Grade 4+ and 5+ reveal encouraging increases. 67% of students achieved grades 9-7 and 45% of students achieved English and mathematics grades 9-5.

Raza Ali, head of school at The Chalk Hills Academy, added: “I am so proud of our students and staff – they have all shown such dedication and commitment. We wish our students all the best for the future and look forward to welcoming back those who will be going on to attend our sixth form in the new academic year”.

Louise Lee, executive principal of The Shared Learning Trust’s two secondary schools, stated: “Our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure our assessment processes were extremely fair and robust. I am proud of all our students who have worked very hard during the past difficult year. They have shown dedication, courage and resilience.”

The Stockwood Park Academy has also delivered some excellent GSCE results, with 39% of students achieving a 4+ in both English and mathematics, a fantastic improvement on last year.

Mumin Humayun, head of school at The Stockwood Park Academy, said: “I am delighted with the performance of our young people - they’ve worked incredibly hard and have made great progress.

"These results just go to show that, even in the face of a really challenging set of circumstances, students can do remarkable things. I look forward to welcoming many of them back into our sixth form.”