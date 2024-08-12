‘Strong’ Luton nursery team rewarded with positive Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Partou Prospect House Day Nursery and Pre-School in Luton has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas following an Ofsted inspection.

The purpose-built facility, located next to London Luton Airport, has more than 120 children on its roll.

With separate rooms for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers, the nursery also boasts an exciting outdoor environment with climbing frames, soft play spaces and planting areas.

In their report, the inspectors highlight the pivotal role played by the “strong management team” which, they point out, “is currently supporting the newly appointed manager, who is already looking at ways to develop the nursery.”

They continue: “Secure recruitment, induction and supervision procedures are in place and the staff's professional development is actively encouraged.”

The report notes that “staff have high expectations for children's behaviour and conduct,” adding, “children learn to share, take their turn and manage conflicts with their friends.”

Team members assistance for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) also wins praise from the inspectors. “They involve parents, form plans to support the children and liaise with specialist professionals,” the report explains. “This means that children with SEND receive swift support and make good progress from their starting points.”

And the endorsement of parents – whose views were sought by the inspectors - features prominently in the Ofsted adjudication. “Parents are complimentary about how the nursery staff care for their children,” the report states. “They notice how their children have gained more confidence and have become more sociable since attending the nursery.”

Carole Grimes, Partou Prospect House Nursery Manager, said: “Being rated ‘Good’ in every aspect of our work reflects the remarkable commitment and dedication of our team.

“We are acutely aware of the role we have in supporting the children and their families at such an important phase of their lives.

“From a professional standpoint, I am thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the efforts we are making to provide the best possible experience for everyone in our care.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “The team at Partou Prospect House see it as their mission to provide a ‘home away from home’ atmosphere that helps the children feel instantly safe and secure.

“The Ofsted report makes clear that this objective is being achieved, creating a relaxed environment where the children can flourish.”