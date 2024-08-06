Student awarded Lord Lieutenant’s Prize for Community Engagement

Business School graduate Oluwatomisin was this year's recipient.

Eleven students from across the University of Bedfordshire’s Business School were the proud recipients of special prizes awarded at the July 2024 graduation ceremonies, including the prestigious Lord Lieutenant’s Prize for Community Engagement.

These awards are given to select graduates for a variety of reasons, such as achieving the highest grade on the course, charitable efforts, or studying while working and caring for a family member.

Oluwatomisin Sadiq, an LLB Law graduate, was awarded the Lord Lieutenant’s Prize for Community Engagement, which recognises, promotes and celebrates the work of students who have made a tangible and outstanding contribution to local communities.

Oluwatomisin Sadiq

In addition to obtaining a First Class Honours degree, Oluwatomisin gave up her spare time to support Luton’s Salvation Army, as well as volunteering with the University’s Refugee Legal Assistance Project.

Chris Marshall, Executive Dean of Bedfordshire’s Business School, said: “The University firmly believes that Oluwatomisin will continue to put her intellectual abilities and legal knowledge to good use to support vulnerable members of the community and would like to wish her the very best in the pursuit of her future career.”

Upon receiving her award, Oluwatomisin said: “To know that my actions were seen and noted is so exciting and it feels really rewarding!

"I have applied to study a Masters degree next, here at the University of Bedfordshire – the place where I got my first job working as a student ambassador and where I have learnt so many transferable skills that have helped to build up my confidence. It’s a place that’s given me memories that I will forever cherish.”

Nicola Buckmire

Susan Lousada, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, whose office sponsors this award, added: “I am delighted to award Oluwatosin Sadiq with the Lord-Lieutenant’s Community Engagement Award this year.

"Oluwatosin has shown incredible determination and commitment by helping within the community whilst studying at The University of Bedfordshire and achieving a First Class Degree in Law.

Oluwatosin has volunteered for multiple charities and organisations including the Salvation Army in Luton and The Refugee Legal Assistance Project. Oluwatosin, thank you for all you have done to serve the wider community. Congratulations on winning this award and I wish you much success in the future.”

Another notable winner was Nicola Buckmire, a BSc Accounting & Finance graduate, who received the Marilyn Barton VC Memorial Prize.

This is awarded to a student who joins the University via the access route and has overcome particular challenges.

While managing the demands of a Foundation Degree and then a three-year course, Nicola struggled with health issues while also raising a young daughter with special needs. However, with the University’s support, she powered through.

Nicola said: “Winning this award was a surprise and very emotional! I’ve already started a new job and hope to set up my own accountancy firm one day. Meeting new people and the lecturers who made the course so enjoyable are definitely highlights of studying at Beds.”

The nine other prize recipients from Bedfordshire’s Business School are:

The Vice Chancellor and Faculty prizes are awarded annually and are kindly gifted to the ceremonies by external guests who have links to the University’s community, donated by local business and charity partners, or in memory of former students and friends of Bedfordshire.