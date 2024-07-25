Student awarded third place in national design competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Karin secured the spot competing against hundreds of other nominations.

A Graphic Design student from the University of Bedfordshire has secured third place in the prestigious Penguin Cover Design Award, battling against hundreds of nominations across the country.

Karin Kerotova, a second year student, was recognised in the Children’s Book category where her striking design imagining the cover for Nazneen Ahmed Pathak’s novel ‘City of Stolen Magic’ was described by judges as a ‘bold design with an engaging illustration’.

The Penguin Cover Design Award is an annual competition open to all aspiring designers and illustrators in the UK who haven’t yet had experience in a paid creative role.

Karin's cover design

Speaking about this recognition, Karin said: “I am very thrilled to have come 3rd in the Penguin Cover Design Award as I have always absolutely loved books but I have never tried to design a book cover before, which makes this achievement so much more significant to me. I have learned so much during this competition, and it has definitely had a huge impact on me and my visual style!”

Karin’s achievement will be celebrated at the winners’ reception held at the Penguin offices in London, where she will have an opportunity to meet and network with the publisher’s Art Directors.

Judging Karin’s design, Anna Billson – Art Director at Penguin Random House Children’s – commented: “A bold design with an engaging illustration which packs in so much detail while making great use of a limited colour palette. The characters instantly draw you in and the decorative elements evoke the magic in the story. Congratulations Karin!”

Noel Douglas, Senior Lecturer in Graphic Design, added: “Despite being only in her second year, Karin is already producing beautiful and intelligent designs in her work and this award, chosen against hundreds of other entries, stands as a testament to that. Every one of us on the Graphics team is delighted for her and we’re really looking forward to what she will create in her upcoming final year.”