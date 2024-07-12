Student leaders head to London to learn about governance and leadership
Two young leaders fromQueensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, travelled to London on Wednesday 10 July to learn more about governance and leadership.
The student leaders visited the Houses of Parliament, enjoying a guided tour and then took part in a workshop, led by The Speakers Trust, on how to deliver an eloquent speech.
The aim of the day was to build the students’ confidence and cultural capital, in order to help them fulfil their roles as student leaders.
These student leaders are called “Timi Champions” within Anthem Schools Trust, after a teenager called Timi, who challenged the trust to fully value students’ voices and ideas.
They all sit on the governing bodies of their schools, which are known as Anthem Community Councils.
Reflecting on this the first Timi Champion Forum, Amber, who is in Year 7 at Queensbury Academy, said: “I loved the experience of visiting Parliament, especially after the General Election, and seeing where the action really happens - it was awesome and the architecture was beautiful
Her fellow Timi Champion, Zac, from Year 10, added: “I’m really interested in politics and it was eye opening to see where it all happens.
“The Speakers Trust workshop helped me to think on the spot. As a society I think we are prone to planning things, but it’s good to be sharp and quick thinking.
“I also really enjoyed working with the primary school-age children. They’re very cute and they see the world from a different perspective.”
Anthem Schools Trust implemented their new student governance scheme this academic year, appointing two pupils to the governing bodies in all of its 16 schools, with the aim of taking on board the youngsters’ ideas and values.
The Timi Champion scheme was set up by the trust after the trust chief executive officer, Mohsen Ojja, was asked by Timi, a Year 10 student at St Marks’ Church of England Academy in Micham, Surrey, why students weren’t represented on schools’ governing bodies.
Challenged by this question, to which he did not have an answer, Mr Ojja and his senior team decided to appoint two students to all 16 of the trust’s school’s governing bodies and call them Timi Champions.
Attending the first Timi Champion Forum in London, Timi said: “It’s been inspiring to see what the trust is doing for the student voice, the fact that they are giving us a platform to speak is amazing.”
Mohsen Ojja, chief executive officer of Anthem School Trust, said: “The decisions we make in our trust are now enriched by the insights and perspectives of our Timi Champions who have been selected by their peers to represent their respective student bodies.
“As ambassadors of change, ensuring that the student voice is heard and acted upon, it is fitting to bring them all together in London for a trip to Parliament and for a workshop with The Speakers Trust.
“It has been a pleasure to meet them all on this special day and discuss their vision for the future. We look forward to working with our Timi Champions as we embrace their challenge, creativity and ambition to drive progress.”
