Student movers and shakers at Dunstable school host breakfast for local leaders
Student leaders at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, were pleased to welcome senior community figures for a Student Leadership Breakfast this week.
The students hosted community leaders at the school as they seek to foster local collaboration and engagement with the projects that Queensbury Academy is working on.
The youngsters took the opportunity to showcase the initiatives that Queensbury is currently pursuing, such as charity drives and increased extracurricular activities, as well as future plans the students have a vision for.
They also discussed the school’s conservation project which will see parts of the school grounds transformed into a wellbeing garden and havens for wildlife.
Among the local leaders to attend the breakfast were the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Bav Shah and Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Lieutenancy, Hannan Ali.
Also in attendance were church leaders, local councillors and representatives from the emergency services and from charities.
Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “We were delighted with the success of the Student Leadership Breakfast, which will be the first of many, and we were very proud of how our student leaders represented the school.
“Our students consistently demonstrate passion and a commitment to driving change and their dedication to making a positive impact within our school and the Dunstable community is incredibly impressive.
“Thank you to everyone who joined us and supported this opportunity to strengthen partnerships and create new ones. We look forward to continuing this journey of positive change.”