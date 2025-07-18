Students at Dunstable school make generous collection for local charity

Year 10 students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable have collected a wide range of toiletries for a local women’s refuge.

Year 10 students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, have gathered together a wide range of toiletries which they plan on giving to a local women’s refuge charity.

Staff at Queensbury also contributed to the collection.

The students undertook the toiletries collection as a giving back exercise, helping to contribute to the local community.

Queensbury is no stranger to supporting local causes - at Easter, the students and staff donated 160 Easter eggs to distribute to local charities.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “I am very proud of our Year 10 students for showing such compassion and generosity as they embraced this worthy cause.

“Their efforts to collect groceries for the women's refuge reflect the attributes we value so highly here at Queensbury - kindness, responsibility and community service.

“A huge thank you also to all our students’ families for their support in this give back project.”