Students at Lea Manor High School celebrate the achievements of their GCSE results

GCSE success at Lea Manor High School

Lea Manor High School is proud to announce improvement in this year’s GCSE results, marking a positive trajectory in academic performance across the curriculum.

The school has seen gains in achievement in the central core subjects English, Mathematics and Science.

Since joining Chiltern Learning Trust in 2023, the school has seen its students flourish, with GCSE results improving year on year.

Headteacher Jess Pather said: “I am proud of the successes made at Lea Manor High School this academic year, which shows steady progress.

“Congratulations to all of the Year 11 students on their achievements. These results reflect the hard work of both students and staff, and we look forward to building on this success in the coming years.”

Among the standout performers are Daniel Bolam and Sadia in Form Group 111, who earned an exceptional suite of straight Grade 8 and 9s. A particular congratulations to the Gill triplets for their results, demonstrating resilience and dedication during a challenging personal period. Collectively, they achieved 4 Grade 8s and 8 Grade 7s.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of the Chiltern Learning Trust, praised the school’s achievements, saying: “Congratulations to all Year 11 students on your GCSE results. The progress you have made is truly remarkable, and I hope you take the time to celebrate this important milestone.

“Since Lea Manor High School joined our Trust in 2023, we have seen the school embark on a journey of growth and improvement. These GCSE results are a clear indication of the dedication and resilience of both the students and staff. I am confident that Lea Manor High School will continue to flourish and reach even greater heights in the years to come.”

“These achievements reflect not only your dedication but also the exceptional support and guidance provided daily by our skilled teachers, staff, and wider school community.

“We are proud to provide an environment where students can thrive and reach their full potential. I wish all Year 11s every success as they continue their studies, whether that is in Sixth Form, college, or another educational pathway.”