Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable celebrate A-level success

Hannah Simpson, Joseph Shepherd, Jennifer Baker and Oliver Smith are all delighted with their results

Students at the Dunstable school are celebrating after receiving their results following exams in May and June

Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, are celebrating after receiving a fantastic crop of A-level and BTEC results.

Across the country, sixth formers have recorded excellent achievements with the students of Queensbury Academy being no exception.

The average grade at Queensbury for A-level was a C, up from a C- last academic year.

The academy also saw a “value added” score of +0.34 points which is an improvement of half a grade per student on last year.

This value added figure shows how much progress A-level students made between the end of Key Stage 4 (GCSEs) and the end of their sixth form studies, compared to similar students in England.

A score above zero means students made more progress, on average, than students across England who got similar GCSEs.

The Year 13 students at Queensbury are now taking up places at university or apprenticeships, while others are entering the workplace.

Among those students who deserve a special mention are:

Oliver Smith who got A*A*A and is going to Warwick University to study Mechanical Engineering

Headteacher of Queensbury Academy, Helen Palmer, said: “I am so proud of all our students who have worked so hard to get the results that they have today, and to get themselves to excellent destinations, including some fantastic degree level apprenticeships.

“It is such an honour for us to work with these young people who have shown nothing but grit and determination to get to this point.

“It is wonderful to see so many happy faces in school today and we wish them all the very best for the future.”