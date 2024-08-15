Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable celebrate fantastic A-level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students secure top grades and course placements, with almost half achieving A* to C grades.

Staff and students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, are celebrating a great set of A-level results.

Almost half (48%) of students achieved A* to C, with 93% of A-Level grades A* to E. These results reflect the hard work and dedication of both students and staff.

Among the high performers:

Bradley, Emma Pala, Emma Liberty, David and Ashley are celebrating their fantastic success

● Ashley Stokes: A* - Maths, A - Further Maths, A - Physics, A - Computer Science, is going on to Loughborough University to study Computer Science and Maths

● Emma Liberty: A - English Literature, A - Psychology, Distinction – Music, will be pursuing a degree in Primary Education at Birmingham City University

● Emma Pala: A* - Law, A - Psychology, B – Maths, will be studying Law at York University

● Bradley Debenham: A* - History, A - Law, A - Psychology - is off to Nottingham University to study Politics with International relations

Headteacher of Queensbury Academy, Helen Palmer, said: “It is wonderful to see our sixth-form students celebrating tremendous success today and it is a delight to see so many smiling faces.

“Our sixth formers' commitment to academic excellence and a determination to excel has resulted in some excellent results and I hope they are suitably proud.

“They are now going on to embrace university study or have secured apprenticeships or full time employment.

“We would like to wish our Year 13s great success in the future and hope they all go on to fulfil all their hopes and dreams.”

Mohsen Ojja, CEO of Anthem Schools Trust, said:“Both students and staff at Queensbury Academy should feel very proud of the results we have seen today.

“Our students have worked incredibly hard over the course of their education with us, and we congratulate every one of them and wish them all the best for the future.”