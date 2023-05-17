Students at University of Bedfordshire showcase their creative talents

Art students from the University of Bedfordshire showcased their future potential as part of their end-of-year degree shows.

Held across both Bedford and Luton campuses, the shows – called Grow – were open to the public and featured live performances, fashion and make-up, short film and animation, and photography and art.

The first degree show opened on May 5 with acting, dance and performing arts students taking to the stage.

Barbara Shukla, a final-year acting student who took part in the Bedford showcase, said: “It was a memorable show that summarised the three years of our hard work – an opportunity to express ourselves as performers at the main theatre stage for the last time.”