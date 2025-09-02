Students build skills and confidence during week of immersive activities

Students from a Luton college had the chance to build valuable life and career skills thanks to a unique initiative hosted by a construction company.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willmott Dixon’s Hitchin office was abuzz with activity as students from Luton Sixth Form College participated in The Hub Challenge, providing them with a valuable opportunity to enhance their skills through five days of assessment-style activities.

The students, alongside participants from nine other schools throughout Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, were tasked with designing a space that would serve people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. Their final designs included sensory rooms, adaptable workspaces, multilingual signage and intergenerational areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme focused on developing communication, problem-solving, presentation and teamwork skills, all while giving students a taste of the diverse aspects of the construction industry.

The Hub Challenge 2025 group with Natalie Sidey, Willmott Dixon Social Value Manager

Natalie Sidey, Willmott Dixon social value manager, said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of The Hub Challenge. Engaging with local students and helping them build essential skills is a core part of our mission and we are delighted to be able to offer young people a platform to grow in confidence, network with industry professionals and realise their potential as future leaders.

The week culminated in an exciting finale where the student teams presented their community hub projects to a panel of judges. Students demonstrated not just innovative designs, but critical thinking, resilience and their ability to work under pressure.

Willmott Dixon employees were involved throughout the week, committing 370 volunteering hours, 47 behind-the-scenes planning hours and offering guidance and insights to foster a supportive learning environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One student said: “It was such an enjoyable week – it went above and beyond my expectations. I’ve learned valuable life skills and gained a lot of confidence. I had so much fun that I wish I could do it all over again.”

The Hub Challenge 2025 winners

Natalie said: “We are thrilled with the students' enthusiasm and the innovative ideas they brought to the table. The Hub Challenge wasn’t just about creating a project, it was about building an environment where inclusion, collaboration and bold thinking shaped their teams and gave them possibilities for future careers.”

The Hub Challenge stands as a testament to Willmott Dixon's commitment to social value and community engagement, demonstrating the company's dedication to fostering the next generation of industry leaders.