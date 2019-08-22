Students celebrate impressive GCSE success at Challney High School for Girls

Students at Challney High School for Girls have plenty of cause for celebration after they received an excellent set of GCSE results.

The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, recorded impressive results as 41.3% of students achieved grades 5-9 in both English and Maths, a seven per cent improvement on last year.

Challney School for Girls

The provisional Progress 8 score is +0.52, meaning that on average the students gained half a grade higher than the national averages in their subjects.

These results are likely to position Challney High School for Girls in the top 15% of schools nationally when the full results are confirmed later this year.

Zahra Malik, Huba Kamran and Rumi Begum were among the school’s top performing students. Zahra Malik achieved an impressive eight grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7, Huba Kamran achieved four grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade 7 and Rumi Begum recorded four grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7.

Joanne Mylles, Headteacher at Challney High School for Girls, said: “We are all enormously proud of our students results this year which have been achieved through their hard work and dedication to their studies and through the commitment of their teachers.

“This year’s results continue the upward trend of results at the school. Particularly impressive is the number of grade 9s achieved: 50 grade 9s were achieved across many subjects including Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Computer Science, English Literature and Language, French, Geography, History, Maths, Physics, RE and Urdu. This year’s results continue the school’s strong performances for the last four years.

“The results have been achieved through the tremendous efforts of the students and their teachers, the support from the Head of Year and the Year team, the sustained support from parents and members of the Governing Body and the Chiltern Learning Trust.”

Challney High School for Girls open evening has already been scheduled for Thursday 10th October 2019 at 6pm. Parents of prospective new pupils are welcome to attend to find out more about the school.

Further information on Challney High School for Girls is available on the school website www.challneygirls.luton.sch.uk or by following the school on Twitter @Challney_Girls.