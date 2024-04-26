Students chosen to contribute to Bedford Blues media team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two students from the University of Bedfordshire were recently chosen to contribute to Bedford Blues Rugby Club’s media coverage, as part of the Official Education Partnership between the University and the Club.

Students studying media courses with the School of Arts & Creative Industries were invited to the Club’s pre-match press conference ahead of their game against local rivals Ampthill, where they chatted with players Dean Adamson and Michael Le Bourgeois, alongside ex-Wales international and current Blues Director of Rugby, Mike Rayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Media, Marketing & Public Relations student Fleur O’Brien’s article previewing the derby day clash was later chosen to be published on the Blues’ official website and social media channels. Click here to read it.

Students at Bedford Blues press conference

Speaking about the experience, Fleur said: “It was such a fantastic experience being able to attend the Bedford Blues press conference with the University. It was a great opportunity to be able to meet the team and to ask them questions in a press setting.

"I am thrilled and grateful my article got chosen to be published on their website and I am looking forward to coming back to attend one of their matches soon.”

Radio & Audio student James Boyall was in the press box at Goldington Road for the big match, broadcasting live on the University’s community radio station Radio LaB with commentary on the game. James’ pre-match interview with Le Bourgeois was also chosen for publication on the Blues’ website and social channels. Click here to read it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James added: “It was an amazing opportunity to experience a live press conference at Bedford Blues. Getting real life exposure to this helps you with what to expect when in the industry.

"I was so pleased that my report got published, it was a big honour and I was so grateful to the club for allowing Radio LaB to commentate on the Bedford Blues versus Ampthill match. This has given me more opportunities to learn how the industry works and allowed me to practice with doing the commentary of the match.”

This experience is just one of the exciting benefits for students as part of the University’s partnership with Bedford Blues. Other opportunities include an annual student prize awarded to those excelling in their studies, and guest lectures provided to students by the Club.

This latest opportunity is one of many ways students are able to gain valuable industry experience and practice their craft while studying at Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Boyle, course leader for Sports Journalism and Media, Marketing & PR, said: "The University’s partnership with Bedford Blues is already proving hugely beneficial to our students as they are gaining valuable industry experience from the fantastic opportunity to report on high-level rugby union.