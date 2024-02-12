Students in Luton schools learn to take the right path

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s best known social enterprise Att10tive who specialises in a range of workshops have been delivering workshops to raise awareness of gang crime and knife crime hundreds of students at Stockwood Park Academy and Queen Elizabeth school. The workshops called Taking The Right path focuses on educating young people in an interactive way what happens when kids their age go down the wrong paths

The workshops, supported by Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation are part of a series offered out to Luton schools and colleges throughout 2024 and cover exploration, peer pressure, the consequences of getting involved and organisations that can help. It also allows the students to engage in open and frank conversations.

Att10tive deputy team leader Ruth Mac Moniobo whi is 18 said “As someone who supported and delivered the workshops alongside my colleagues I found them incredibly eye opening.

"Personally I gained a deeper understanding of the root causes of gang violence and how it affects our communities. These workshops helped me recognise the importance of communication, empathy and proactive solutions.

"The Young people, including myself, also benefited by learning about the consequences of gang involvement and the positive solutions in place to address these issues. These workshops not only empowered me but also helped to instil a sense of responsibility we all have to actively contribute to creating a safe environment for everyone”

Montell Neufville Managing director of Att10ive said “The students in both schools were really engaged, they learned a whole range of terms that will stay with them now and in the future.

