Students participate in a week of skill-building activities
Willmott Dixon’s Hitchin office was abuzz with activity as students from Luton Sixth Form College participated in The Hub Challenge, providing them with a valuable opportunity to enhance their skills through five days of assessment-style activities.
The programme focused on developing communication, problem-solving, presentation and teamwork skills, all while giving students a taste of the diverse aspects of the construction industry. More than 40 Willmott Dixon employees were involved throughout the week, offering guidance and insights, and fostering a supportive learning environment. Natalie Sidey, Willmott Dixon Social Value Manager, said: "We are incredibly proud of the success of The Hub Challenge, a five-day event packed with assessment-style activities designed to enhance students' communication, problem-solving, presentation, and teamwork skills. Throughout the week, more than 40 of our team members engaged with the students, providing invaluable insights and fostering a supportive environment for learning and growth.
"Students also had the opportunity to network with our supply chain partners during a dedicated session, broadening their understanding of the industry and making important connections."
The week culminated in an exciting finale where five student teams presented their 'community hub' projects to a panel of three judges. These presentations were comprehensive, covering costs, marketing and communications, design, sustainability, and social value. Each team showcased their creativity and strategic thinking, explaining their design choices, community engagement plans, and budget management.
Natalie added: "Engaging with local students and helping them build essential skills is a core part of our mission. The Hub Challenge not only introduced students to the various elements involved in construction but also provided a platform to develop key life skills such as presentation, networking, and teamwork. We are thrilled with the students' enthusiasm and the innovative ideas they brought to the table."
The Hub Challenge stands as a testament to Willmott Dixon's commitment to social value and community engagement, demonstrating the company's dedication to fostering the next generation of industry leaders.
