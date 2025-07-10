Students value extensive careers fair at Dunstable school

A careers fair at Queensbury Academy was a great success as students had the chance to consider their future options, as many local employers and training providers gave up their time to speak to them.

Students at Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, took part in a careers fair this week to help them make decisions about their future paths after leaving the school.

Year 8 and Year 10 students at Queensbury had the opportunity to connect with a range of organisations, universities and colleges.

From technology and education to public services and professional sectors, the event offered the young people valuable insight into a range of different industries.

The careers fair gave students the chance to speak to local and national employers, training providers, colleges and universities about the jobs or qualifications that are on offer and how they can access those opportunities in the future.

Queensbury hopes the event will help students make informed decisions about their next steps and give them the opportunity to broaden their minds and horizons in terms of career choice.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “It was wonderful to see so many positive interactions at our careers fair, with students asking thoughtful questions and professionals generously sharing their time, advice and expertise.

“In a complex and changing world, it was very helpful for our students to find out more about the many opportunities open to them and I am confident that our students have gained invaluable insights from this event.

“A huge thank you to all the organisations who supported this event at Queensbury and helped bring it to life. We really appreciated all the exhibitors for sharing their wisdom, expertise and knowledge with our students.”